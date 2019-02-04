Baker Mayfield, Jim Brown among stars featured in NFL commercial

Daryl Ruiter-Cleveland, OH (92.3 The Fan) – Baker Mayfield made his first appearance on Super Sunday, and he did it with a Browns legend too.

Mayfield and Browns Hall of Famer Jim Brown appeared in the two-minute commercial that featured more than 40 current and former players, including 19 Hall of Famers and 53 Super Bowl rings according to the NFL that aired just before the halftime show.

It was arguably the best commercial of the night.

The spot, titled ‘The 100-year game,’ centered around a gala featuring NFL greats, past and present, when things got out of hand.

Marshawn Lynch started the melee while NFL commissioner Roger Goodell addressed the room by reaching for a handful of cake and knocking a football off the top of the multitiered cake setting off a mad scramble of legends dressed in tuxedos reliving iconic runs, throws, tackes and catches throughout NFL history.

As for the parts played by the pair of Browns, Brown was first up. The Hall of Fame back said while seated and taking in the scene, “this is a great party” before a cut to Patriots quarterback Tom Brady sitting next to Mayfield, who told Brady, “Get out there old man.”

Brady removed his 5 Super Bowl rings, handed them to Mayfield and said, “hold these.”

Watch the commercial in its entirety below.