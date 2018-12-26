Baker Mayfield named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Daryl Ruiter-Cleveland, OH (92.3 The Fan) – Browns rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week Wednesday, the league announced.

Mayfield completed 27 of 37 passes for 283 yards with 3 touchdowns and a 121.9 rating in the Browns’ 26-18 win over the Bengals Sunday. His 73.0 completion percentage was tops in the AFC and 3 TDs were tied for the AFC lead for the week.

Mayfield, who has thrown a touchdown in each of his 12 starts – raked third all-time behind Kurt Warner (23 from 1999-2000) and Brad Johnson (15 from 1996-97), is ranked third all-time with 24 touchdown passes as a rookie. The record is 26.

In addition to being named AFC Offensive Player of the Week, Mayfield has been named Pepsi Rookie of the Week 5 times and NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month in November.

Quarterback Josh McCown, in Week 5 of the 2015 season, is the last Brown to win the award.