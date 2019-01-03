Baker Mayfield, Nick Chubb among finalists for NFL Rookie of the Year

Daryl Ruiter-Cleveland, OH (92.3 The Fan) – A pair of Browns are among 5 finalists for the NFL’s Pepsi Rookie of the Year award the league announced Thursday.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield and running back Nick Chubb join Giants running back Saquon Barkley, Colts linebacker Darius Leonard and Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay as finalists for the award which will be voted on by fans.

Mayfield set an NFL rookie record with 27 touchdown passes while setting a rookie franchise record with 3,725 yards – most among rookie QBs. Mayfield threw a touchdown in each of his 13 starts to become the third QB I the Super Bowl era to throw a TD in each of his first 10 starts.

Chubb totaled 1,145 scrimmage yards, including a franchise rookie record 996 rushing yards, and 10 total touchdowns. He ran for at least 100 yards in a game four times.

Fans voted Mayfield the Pepsi Rookie of the Week 7 times and Chubb twice.

A 2019 Pro Bowl selection, Barkley led the NFL with 2,028 scrimmage yards and joined Pro Football Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson (2,212 scrimmage yards in 1983) and Edgerrin James (2,139 in 1999) as the only rookies with at least 2,000 scrimmage yards in NFL history. Barkley recorded 91 receptions in 2018, the most by a rookie running back in league annals.

Leonard led the NFL with 163 tackles, the most by a rookie since Luke Kuechly in 2012 (164 tackles). Leonard recorded seven games with at least 10 tackles, tied for the most in the league and was the only player in the NFL with 100 tackles and seven sacks in 2018.

Lindsay ranked second among rookies with 1,037 rushing yards and became the third undrafted rookie since 1970 with 1,000 rushing yards. A 2019 Pro Bowl selection, Lindsay is the first undrafted offensive rookie to the be selected to the annual All-Star game.

Fans can vote online for the award at NFL.com/rookies through Monday, January 21 at 3 p.m. eastern.