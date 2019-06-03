Baker Mayfield says he's recruiting free agent DT Gerald McCoy

Mayfield Village, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – The Browns made their pitch to free agent defensive tackle Gerald McCoy a week ago, but they’ve also been getting an assist from their quarterback.

Baker Mayfield has also been trying to recruit the six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle to sign with Cleveland and join a team that is expected to make the playoffs and a defensive front that already boasts three Pro Bowlers in Myles Garrett, Olivier Vernon and Sheldon Richardson.

“I have been,” Mayfield said Saturday as he hosted a youth football camp which was coincidentally held at, Mayfield High School.

The Browns' quarterback wanted to keep the focus on the camp and kids he's spending the weekend with.

McCoy, waived by Tampa Bay on May 20 because he was scheduled to make $13 million this coming season, also went to Oklahoma. He visited the Baltimore Ravens last week and Carolina Friday.

“We want Gerald to go out and look at other places because when he makes the commitment here, we want him to be all in<” Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens said Thursday. “Everybody that is going to be here is going to be all in, and that is what we need to get to where we are going. We are fine with him taking a look at everybody else. We do not care because we have told him who we were. If that is who he wants, he will end up here. He knows the direction we are headed.”

Over 500 kids, grades 1-8, attended Mayfield’s camp, which runs through Sunday.

“I dreamt of playing professional football and now I’m in a position where I can be a role model for these kids,” Mayfield said.

Mayfield stressed having the right attitude after running drills with them for nearly three hours as he spoke to the attendees.

“We had a lot of people that didn’t believe in us as a team, but attitude is a huge thing,” Mayfield said as he spoke to the participants. “When I got here the team was 0-16 the year before, but the guys in that locker room stuck together. We had goals, we had dreams, we had stuff we wanted to work for and that was the best part about it. We came to work every day no matter the circumstances with a positive attitude.

“One thing I always say is, it’s not the cards you’re dealt, it’s what you do with those cards.”

As the morning wound down, Mayfield answered questions, handed out awards and even danced, which provided a few priceless moments, before calling it a day.

“My favorite target, an open receiver,” Mayfield responded to one inquiry. “Love an open receiver.”

Joshua asked Mayfield if he ever gets embarrassed when he’s sacked.

“You came with the hardest question of the day,” Mayfield said. “Yes, yes I do. It’s not a great feeling when somebody just pushes you into the ground. Then you gotta get back up.”

Then a young man named Logan asked Mayfield to recreate the Madden ’19 intro Mayfield that did, which went viral, and he obliged for a few seconds.

“I thought I retired from dancing, but I've been taped a few too many times to outlive that one,” Mayfield said.

As Mayfield wrapped up his remarks, he pointed to another young man and said, “You don’t look like you have your game face on. You going to be ready for tomorrow’s game? You gonna wake up feeling dangerous tomorrow?” which drew applause followed by chants of “Baker, Baker, Baker” from the participants.

“We can feel the energy getting around a younger generation,” Mayfield said. “It kinda culminates in a new Browns fan group, just making sure we have the support. We're going to enjoy it and we're going to be working hard to set a new standard.”

Browns cornerback Denzel Ward will hold a camp Friday, June 7, 2019 at Nordonia High School and receivers Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. will also hold camps. Landry’s will be at Rocky River High School on June 14th and 15th and Beckham’s will be at Strongsville High School on July 22.