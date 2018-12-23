Baker Mayfield throws 3 TDs, Browns sweep Bengals 26-18  

Daryl Ruiter-Cleveland, OH (92.3 The Fan) – Leading by 20, chants of “Baker Mayfield” spontaneously rained down from three decks of packed stands in the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Welcome back Browns.

A year ago, tickets were stapled to telephone poles in downtown Cleveland, but on this Sunday dozens of fans walked around with signs that read “need tickets.”

Mayfield continued his impressive rookie season and resurrection of the once-doormat of the NFL with another impressive performance that saw him complete 27 of 37 passes for 284 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 26-18 victory to complete a season sweep of the Cincinnati Bengals and ensure no worse than a third-place finish in the AFC North this season.

It was the Browns’ fifth win at home in 2018, marking the second-best home mark since the franchise returned in 1999, and first sweep of Cincinnati since 2002.

The Browns have won 5 of their last 6 games for the first time since the 2007 season.

Rookie running back Nick Chubb broke Trent Richardson’s rookie rushing record of 950 yards set in 2012 by racking up 112 yards on 19 carries leaving him 18 shy of the coveted 1,000-yard mark with 1 game to play.

With their former head coach on the opposing sideline for the second time in a month, the Browns raced out to another big lead. They led 28-0 at Cincinnati and 23-0 Sunday afternoon.

The Browns first two possessions were short-circuited by penalties. An illegal shift wiped out a fourth-down conversion run by Nick Chubb and an offensive pass interference penalty wiped out a 55-yard completion to Rashard Higgins that would’ve set up a first-and-goal at the 10.

The third drive was the charm as Cleveland marched 75 yards in 13 plays that saw Mayfield throw a fade to tight end David Njoku for a 7-0 lead with 10:20 left in the second quarter. The TD chance was kept alive when Mayfield converted on fourth down with a throw over the middle to receiver Jarvis Landry at the 10.

Offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens dipped into the bag of tricks on the next possession to set up the second touchdown of the day when he called for a reverse and deep ball that saw Landry heave a 63-yard pass to receiver Breshad Perriman after Mayfield handed off to Antonio Callaway, who flipped the ball to Landry.

Two plays later Mayfield zipped a 1-yard TD pass to tight end Darren Fells for a 13-0 lead after kicker Greg Joseph hit the right upright with the PAT.

Joseph put through a 37-yard field goal for a 16-0 lead right before the half and kicked a 31-yard field goal in the fourth for a 26-3 advantage.

Rashard Higgins secured the hat trick for Mayfield with a 17-yard catch and run that saw him extend the ball to the pylon while falling out of bounds for a 23-0 lead with 4:53 left in the third.

Rookie cornerback Denzel Ward got shaken up when he tried to throw a shoulder into Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah to bump him out of bounds late in the fourth quarter. Ward was evaluated for a concussion and is likely in the protocol. On the next play Bengals quarterback Jeff Driskell found Uzomah in the right corner of the end zone for a 14-yard TD to cut Cleveland’s lead to 16, 26-10.

The Bengals were able to block a Britton Colquitt punt and take over at the Cleveland 23 to set up their second fourth quarter score. Driskel found receiver John Ross for a 3-yard touchdown with 2:56 remaining. The two-point conversion to receiver Cody Core made it 26-18.

Mayfield hooked up with Njoku for a 66-yard catch and run to the Cincinnati 3 with less than 2-minutes to play allowing the Browns to line up in victory formation for the seventh time in 2018.