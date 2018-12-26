Browns notes: Baker Mayfield unapologetic for on-field antics

Daryl Ruiter-Berea, OH (92.3 The Fan) – If you’re expecting Baker Mayfield to tone it down on the field, you’re going to be disappointed.

Mayfield was unapologetic Wednesday when peppered with questions concerning his antics during Sunday’s 26-18 win over the Cincinnati Bengals that saw him stare down former head coach and current Bengals special assistant Hue Jackson as well as appear to make a lewd gesture while celebrating with offensive coordinator Freddie Kitchens.

“I don’t get why people have a problem with football being a competitive sport,” Mayfield said. “You’re supposed to play with emotion. You’re supposed to play with passion. Quite honestly, if you don’t like it, whatever. Football is not meant to be a soft game. I could [not] care less.”

Mayfield doesn’t believe he’s crossed any lines with his on-field behavior and the emotion he plays with continues to pay dividends on it.

“I’ve said it, I’m not a cookie cutter quarterback, but everybody is different. Everybody leads a different way. Everybody is competitive in a different way. I’m not trying to be anybody else. I’ve been who I am and that’s gotten me here,” Mayfield said. “I’m going to continue to do that because I try to improve every week and I have that mindset, and so that’s why I said a few weeks ago, I’m not trying to get anybody’s approval. I’m trying to win football games and do this for as long as I can. That’s the goal. And the guys inside this locker room know that. They know I’ll fight for them. They know I’ll take a bullet for them and to me that’s what matters.

“I don’t have to make any friends outside this locker room. I’m not trying to do that.”

Interim head coach Gregg Williams also didn’t seem to have a problem with Mayfield’s emotional displays and won’t, unless he draws a penalty.

“Even if I did talk to him about that, I would not be answering the question,” Williams said. “We live on the edge, we play on the edge but we do not hurt the team. We do not hurt the team. You do not have setbacks. You do not have penalties. You do not do those types of things. There are no penalties.”

Mayfield’s teammates back him unconditionally.

“Obviously as the quarterback of our team, we all love it,” linebacker Joe Schobert said. “We love his competitive fire. He brings a lot of good stuff to the table.”

Mayfield has helped lead the greatest single-season turnaround in franchise history from 0 to 7 wins, is 2 touchdown passes shy of tying the NFL rookie record despite starting in just 12 games and he is a tenth of a percentage point behind Hall of Famer Otto Graham for the highest completion percentage in a single season in franchise history.

Ward protocol – Rookie Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol and it doesn’t seem likely he’ll be available Sunday.

“We are watching it day by day by day,” Williams, who expected to receive a medical update later Wednesday, said.

Ward suffered his second concussion in 4 weeks last week against the Bengals.

Injury report – DNP: C JC Tretter (ankle), DT Larry Ogunjobi (bicep), CB Denzel Ward (concussion), LB Tanner Vallejo (hamstring)

Limited: TE David Njoku (knee/thigh), LB Xavier Woodson-Luster (neck)

Full: CB Justin Burris (shoulder), LB Jamie Collins (shoulder), DB Phillip Gaines (knee), DB Tavierre Thomas (abdomen)