Pro Football Writers vote Baker Mayfield Rookie of the Year

Daryl Ruiter-Cleveland, OH (92.3 The Fan) – Baker Mayfield was voted Rookie of the Year by the Pro Football Writers of America on Tuesday.

He was also voted to the All-Rookie team along with cornerback Denzel Ward.

Defensive end Myles Garrett was voted to the All-AFC team.

Mayfield, who led the Browns to their best finish in over a decade at 7-8-1 this past season, set a new NFL rookie record by throwing 27 touchdown passes in just 13 starts eclipsing the 26 TD mark previously held by Payton Manning and Russell Wilson, who needed 16 starts to achieve the mark.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft also set a franchise record with 3,725 passing yards, which ranks sixth among NFL rookies all time.

Ward was selected fourth overall in the 2018 Draft and started 12 of the 13 games played as a rookie. The cornerback from Ohio State broke up 11 passes, had 3 interceptions, 2 fumble recoveries, a forced fumble and blocked a field goal.

Garrett, a second-team All Pro selection, finished a half sack shy of tying the franchise record of 14 sacks in a season set in 1984 by Reggie Camp. Garrett forced 3 fumbles and blocked a field goal this past season.

Ward and Garrett were named to the 2019 Pro Bowl.

The awards officially recognized by the NFL will be announced Feb. 2, the day before Super Bowl LIII at the NFL Honors.