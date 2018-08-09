The Daily Cut: Paul McCartney & Wings "Band On The Run"

Video of Paul McCartney &amp; Wings &#039;Band on the Run&#039; (Lyric Video)

On this day in '73, Paul and Linda McCartney and Denny Laine left for Lagos, Nigeria to record Wings' Band on the Run album without guitarist Henry McCullough and drummer Denny Seiwell, who had both abruptly quit the band.

ALBUM: Band On The Run

YEAR: 1973

WRITERS: Paul and Linda McCartney

LYRICS: Stuck inside these four walls Sent inside forever Never seeing no one nice again, Like you, mama You, mama... You... If I ever get out of here Thought of giving it all away To a registered charity. All I need is a pint a day If I ever get out of here (if we ever get out of here) Well, the rain exploded with a mighty crash As we fell into the sun And the first one said to the second one there, "I hope you're having fun." Band on the run, band on the run And the jailer man, And sailor Sam Were searching everyone For the band on the run, band on the run. For the band on the run, band on the run. Well, the undertaker drew a heavy sigh Seeing no one else had come And a bell was ringing in the village square For the rabbits on the run. Band on the run, band on the run And the jailer man, And sailor Sam Were searching everyone For the band on the run, band on the run. Yeah, the band on the run The band on the run Band on the run Band on the run Well, the night was falling As the desert world began to settle down In the town they're searching for us everywhere But we never will be found Band on the run, band on the run And the county judge, who held a grudge Will search for ever more. For the band on the run Band on the run Band on the run Band on the run