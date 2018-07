The Daily Cut: The Rolling Stones "Beast of Burden"

Video of The Rolling Stones - Beast of Burden Lyrics

Stones frontman Mick Jagger turns 75 years old today!

ALBUM: Some Girls

YEAR: 1978

WRITERS: Mick Jagger, Keith Richards

LYRICS: I'll never be your beast of burden My back is broad but it's a hurting All I want for you to make love to me I'll never be your beast of burden I've walked for miles my feet are hurting All I want for you to make love to me Am I hard enough? Am I rough enough? Am I rich enough? I'm not too blind to see I'll never be your beast of burden So let's go home and draw the curtains Music on the radio Come on baby make sweet love to me Am I hard enough? Am I rough enough? Am I rich enough? I'm not too blind to see Oh little sister Pretty, pretty, pretty, pretty, pretty girls Uh you're a pretty, pretty, pretty, pretty, pretty, pretty girl Pretty, pretty, such a pretty, pretty, pretty girl Come on baby please, please, please I'll tell ya You can put me out On the street Put me out With no shoes on my feet But, put me out, put me out Put me out of misery, yeah All your sickness I can suck it up Throw it all at me I can shrug it off There's one thing baby I don't understand You keep on telling me I ain't your kind of man Ain't I rough enough, ooh baby Ain't I tough enough Ain't I rich enough, in love enough Ooh, ooh please I'll never be your beast of burden I'll never be your beast of burden Never, never, never, never, never, never, never be I'll never be your beast of burden I've walked for miles, my feet are hurting All I want is you to make love to me Yeah I don't need the beast of burden I need no fussing I need no nursing Never, never, never, never, never, never, never be