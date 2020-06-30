A Handy Guide To Where There Will Be Fireworks In Northeast Ohio This Weekend

Looking for a 4th of July fireworks display this 4th of July weekend? There are plenty of options in the Cleveland area and northeast Ohio for families searching for fun, safe, and socially distant fireworks shows amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Here's a list of shows in the area and some details. We'll be updating it as we hear of more shows!

Victory Park - North Ridgeville

Fireworks set to blast off on 10 p.m, General Admission Parking is $20.

Canal Park - Akron

The Akron RubberDucks will be hosting ther annual '4th on the Field' event at Canal Park on Saturday. The event promises to show 'Frozen 2' at 7:30 pm, with fireworks to follow.

Crushers Stadium - Avon

The fireworks will begin at 9:30pm on the 4th of July. The city of Avon is deeming this to be “the biggest fireworks display ever."

Light Up The Point - Cedar Point

For a $20 donation per car, guests are invited to park in the main Cedar Point parking lot for the best “seats” in the house during the display, which is set to start at 10 pm.

Woodside Lake Park - Streetsboro

The lake is open for swimming for guests. Parking lot opens at 7 p.m, fireworks are set to start at dusk Admission is $5 per car. Address is 2486 Frost Rd in Streetsboro.

Port Authority - Lorain

The city of Lorain's annual 4th of July fireworks display will be launched from the Mile-Long Pier around 10 p.m. Spectators are encouraged to wear masks.

Lorain County Fairgrounds

Drive-thru barbecue and carnival-style concessions will be available. Fireworks are viewable from the fairgrounds parking lot, which opens at 7 pm. Admission is free.

Community Stadium - Ashland

Hosted by the Rotary Club. Event set to start at 9 pm. Donations suggested but not required.

Shoreway Shopping Center - Sheffield

Event to start at 9:30 pm.. Free, community event encourages residents to fill up the parking lot.