Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Rocks Mother’s Day with Bon Jovi

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is rockin’ your Mother’s Day with Bon Jovi. This Sunday at 7 p.m. ET, tune into Rock Hall’s Facebook and Bon Jovi’s YouTube channel for a special Mother’s Day greeting from band member David Bryan. Plus, enjoy an exclusive video vault compilation of Bon Jovi’s 2018 Induction Ceremony performances and speeches.

You can submit your message for mom now to @rockhall on social media using #message4mom and a handful of them will be read by David Bryan in his video message on Sunday.

2018 Induction Ceremony videos you’ll enjoy on Mother’s Day include speeches where Jon Bon Jovi turns the spotlight on his family telling his wife how much he loves her and Tico Torres thanking his mom for telling him to “do what you want to do and play from your heart.”

You can also check out rockhall.com for the official 2018 Induction Ceremony program with a special essay on Bon Jovi and turn up the volume with a career-defining playlistfor the band on the Rock Hall’s Spotify channel.

Even if you can’t celebrate together, you can send your favorite mom an exclusive co-brand Rock Hall and Bon Jovi tee shirt that’ll make it into her “greatest hits” collection. Shop Rock Hall’s online store now and take advantage of 15% off all women’s clothing items.

Check out rockhall.com/explore-online for more ways to connect with the Rock Hall and your favorite artists online, including virtual tours, and free educational resources at Rock Hall EDU.