Cedar Point Beach Hotel Breakers To Re-Open To Guests On June 12th

Cedar Point’s Hotel Breakers announced on Thursday that it will open its doors back up to guests for overnight visits beginning Friday, June 12.

The announcement comes as the country's coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to affect the nation, but also as Ohio businesses slowly re-open their doors

As the summer season picks up and Hotel Breakers opens up, there is still no word on an announcement from the Cedar Point park on a re-opening date. The Hotel will offer packages independent and exclusive from the park at this point in time.

But even without an amusement park full of thrill rides, getting back out to Cedar Point near the beach on the shores of Lake Eries is still sure to excite many on the North Coast in Ohio.

According to the press release...



The safety of all guests and associates is Hotel Breakers’ number one priority. The hotel is committed to providing families with a safe environment, implementing new health, safety and hygiene protocols that have been informed by company and industry health experts and align with CDC guidelines.



Some of these protocols include frequent cleaning and sanitization of high-touch surfaces, extensive room cleaning procedures and reduced capacity at food and beverage locations.

Find more information at cedarpoint.com/sunandfun.

