Governor Mike DeWine Approves Cedar Point To Open; Exact Opening Date TBA

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has approved the opening of amusement parks, water parks, casinos and event attractions!

The date given by the state under the guideline is Friday, June 19th.

However, Cedar Point has yet to announce when they plan to open, and sources indicate it will be a bit after the 19th in late June or early July.

Cedar Point's Hotel Breakers and the Cedar Point Beaches are opening this week, however.