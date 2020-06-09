Cedar Point Is Opening July 9th, New Restrictions In Place

JUST ANNOUNCED: Cedar Point is aiming for a July 9th opening, while Kings Island will be opening on July 2nd. Water parks are still being determined.

“All parks are opening with limited capacity, and initially will be open for season passholders only,” Cedar Fair said in a press release. "Key changes" include the following:

New social distancing requirements throughout the park

A health screen and temperature check prior to entering the park (for guests, associates, vendors)

A requirement for guests, associates, and vendors to wear masks

Hand sanitizer stations in the park

Increased cleaning and sanitization procedures of all high-touch areas throughout the parks.

A new online reservation system to manage capacity and facilitate appropriate social distancing

Cedar Point’s tentative opening dates:

July 9 – 10: park open to 2020 Cedar Point Season, Gold and Platinum Passholders only

Beginning July 11: park open to Cedar Point Resorts guests and 2020 Cedar Point Season, Gold and Platinum Passholders

Already announced: Cedar Point’s Hotel Breakers and Lighthouse Point RV sites will be open June 12 – 27, prior to Cedar Point’s opening

Richard Zimmerman, CEO of Cedar Fair put out the following statement:

“We want our guests and associates to feel confident knowing that our parks are taking extensive measures to welcome them back to an environment where safety is the highest priority. People will experience our new health and hygiene protocols before they enter the properties for either work or play; these enhancements will be observed throughout the entire day and at departure. We are thrilled that our guests will again be able to enjoy a best day experience at Cedar Point, Kings Island, the Schlitterbahn parks and Worlds of Fun, as well as great shopping and dining again at Knott’s Berry Farm. We look forward to more openings as restrictions are lifted around the country."