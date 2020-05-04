Car Rally Drives Past Akron Hospitals To Show Support For Health Care Workers

A parade of classic cars, first responder vehicles, and other motor vehicles paraded through the Akron area on Sunday past the area's three main hospitals to show support for health care workers on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis.

According to the Akron Beacon-Journal, over 100 cars joined in to drive past Cleveland Clinic Akron General, Summa Akron City Hospital and Akron Children’s Hospital.

Retired firefighter John Deutchman organized the affair, which was led by a police escort.

“What I did was a very small thing,” he said. “It’s the hospital staff doing the really big thing.”

