Cleveland Aquarium Opens Today To Passholders - General Public Next Week

June 29, 2020
Ben Fontana
Mother and son watching sea life in oceanarium
Categories: 
Features
Local

The Greater Cleveland Aquarium is holding their EXCLUSIVE PASSHOLDER-ONLY REOPENING today! 

Here's what you need to know:

  • The Aquarium will be open 12-4
  • Visits require advanced, timed reservations
  • Passholder admission is free, but they can also purchase up to 4 tickets for guests
  • There are new physical distancing protocols including (but not limited to) reduced capacity, pre-purchase timed ticketing, additional sanitation measures and one-way paths.
  • Areas where social distancing can’t be achieved will be temporarily closed including some interactives, play areas and animal encounters.
  • The Stingray Touchpool will be open 
  • All team members will have daily temperature checks and will wear protective facial coverings.

All annual passes are being extended the length of the Aquarium’s closure.

Tags: 
Greater Cleveland Aquarium
newsletter