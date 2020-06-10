Cleveland Cinemas Plans Phased Re-Opening For Theaters Around Town

Cleveland Cinemas will begin to welcome guests back to its neighborhood theaters beginning June 19th as it begins a three-phase re-opening plan.

Movie-goers can expect an enjoyable and safe night at the movies, as all Cleveland Cinemas locations will be operating under the guidelines of the Ohio Department of Health and the CDC.

“These phased openings will also help us gauge audience interest and allow us to make certain that all of our staffing needs are met,” Cleveland Cinemas Director of Operations Sean Denny said in a press release.

The first locations to re-open on Friday, June 19th will be the Apollo Theatre and Tower City Cinemas .

On Wednesday, June 24th the Capitol Theatre and Chagrin Cinemas will open their doors.

Finally, on Wednesday, July 1st the historic Cedar Lee Theatre will begin to welcome patrons.

When Cleveland Cinemas locations re-open the following procedures and protocols will be in place:

Patrons will be encouraged to wear face coverings while in the building common areas such as the lobby and restrooms.

Social distancing markers in lobby to ensure proper space between patrons in lines.

Touchless purchase options at the box office and concession stand.

Patrons will be encouraged to purchase tickets online at clevelandcinemas.com or fandango.com in advance to reduce points of contact.

Auditorium seating capacity will be reduced to 50% and seats and rows will be closed to ensure social distancing during the films.

Showtimes will be spaced further apart to reduce crowds in lobby as well as allow for more time for cleaning and disinfecting the auditoriums between shows.

Customer entrance and exit traffic flow will be directed to minimize crowds.

Hand sanitizer stations will be available throughout the building.

Staff members will have health assessments taken before clocking in for shifts.

Staff members will be required to wear face coverings while working.

Staff members will be required to wear gloves as well as frequently wash their hands.

There will be a dedicated sanitation staff person for each shift to ensure that frequent touch points and surfaces are disinfected.

Plexiglass dividers have been installed at registers.

Cleveland Cinemas tickets are priced at just $5 for adults and $3 for seniors and children.

Film titles and show times will be announced soon and will be available at clevelandcinemas.com.