Legendary Fox 8 meteorologist Dick Goddard has died

Cleveland loved Dick Goddard. And Dick Goddard loved Cleveland.

After struggling with his health for the past several months, the legendary FOX 8 weatherman died on Tuesday morning at the age of 89, according to his daughter.

The Northeast Ohio community is mourning the passing of the Cleveland institution.

For more than five decades, viewers welcomed Goddard into their homes every evening. But his legacy extended beyond delivering the weather forecast.

From WJW....

Whether on the air giving all of us an expert forecast during a winter storm, or helping a stray animal by himself, or celebrating life with a hundred thousand of his closest friends at the Woollybear Parade, Dick Goddard did it his way.

