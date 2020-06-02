Downtown Cleveland Curfew Extended To Wednesday Morning

The City of Cleveland extended its city-wide curfew on Tuesday morning. The original curfew was originally set in place from noon on Sunday to 8 pm on Tuesday.

The new curfew time for downtown Cleveland and the Ohio City 'Market District' area will continue to to 6 am on Wednesday, June 3rd.

From Wednesday, June 3rd, through Friday, June 5th, the restricted area of downtown will be open from 6 am to 8 pm, and be restricted from 8 pm to 6 am.

All roads leading into downtown during the curfew time will be blocked off by police.

Downtown Cleveland residents can show a valid ID and will be permitted past barricades. Pedestrian traffic is also allowed for pet relief (dog walking), getting medication, and groceries or food.

Contractors and private security guards are also allowed into the restricted area during the curfew, as well as any persons with an appointment at local hospitals.

From the city:

The City of Cleveland is modifying its Proclamation of Civil Emergency (Civil Unrest). From June 3, 2020 to June 5, 2020, the Restricted Area will be open for ordinary business activity from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and under curfew restrictions from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Click here to view the updated proclamation of civil emergency.