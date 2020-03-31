Giant Eagle and Cavaliers Partner To Expand Support For Part-Time Event Staff

Giant Eagle also invites all those in our community who are interested in employment to apply

March 31, 2020
Ben Fontana
Coronavirus Cleveland
Giant Eagle is working around the clock to partner with other businesses to offer temporary employment to those whose jobs have been affected by the community impact of COVID-19. The Cleveland Cavaliers are one of the first organizations to step up to provide Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse hourly/event staff  with employment opportunities in area Giant Eagle locations.

Through this unique partnership, displaced workers will have the opportunity to join Giant Eagle’s store teams as the company continues its focus on providing a safe and clean environment for our communities to shop for the foods, medicines and other household items in greatest need.

“Supermarkets, pharmacies and fuel stations are critical community resources right now,” said Giant Eagle, Inc. President and CEO Laura Shapira Karet. “I continue to be amazed by the commitment and compassion of our Giant Eagle and GetGo Team Members, and thank Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse workers who have stepped up to help us get this important work done.”

Restrictions related to COVID-19 have forced premier event venues like Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse to entirely pause business operations. The Cavaliers organization previously announced that its hourly/event staff will be compensated as if the regular season schedules for the NBA Cavaliers and AHL Monsters were played out in full through mid-April. They will also be compensated for scheduled hours for the Mid-American Conference and NCAA tournaments, as well as a Michael Buble concert that were to take place in March.

“This opportunity and partnership is a true win-win-win for everyone. Our event and part-time team at the FieldHouse is a group we are working hard to support during this unprecedented and uncertain time,” said Len Komoroski, Cavaliers and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse CEO. “Having a partner like Giant Eagle to work with to provide critical job opportunities is something we’re grateful for and we know will have a larger impact as they continue to serve our community through their stores that we all depend on.”

In addition to this important partnership, Giant Eagle is still looking to hire hundreds of people across numerous areas of business, including in its stores, at its warehouse facilities and as truck drivers. Any member of the community who may be interested in joining Giant Eagle can apply at Jobs.GiantEagle.com.

Cleveland
giant eagle
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Cleveland Cavaliers
Coronavirus

