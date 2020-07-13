Steven Van Zandt to Host Virtual Roadshow Series to Benefit his TeachRock Education Charity

Steven Van Zandt, a.k.a. 'Little Steven,' will be holding a series of living-room style talks with special musical and celebrity guests and education heroes from those cities discussing music, education, and national issues to benefit his Rock and Roll Forever Foundation and its TeachRock arts integration program,

The Little Steven TeachRock Roadshow premieres on Thursday July 16​ from 8-9pm ET, with a special episode highlighting Cleveland! You can register for the virtual event here.

The episode will be “in Cleveland,” and will feature songwriter and longtime Pat Benatar collaborator Neil Giraldo, legendary radio DJ Kid Leo, our very own Michael Stanley, as well as Hough Reads founder Rhonda Crowder and a reunion of Little Steven and young activists from the Columbus, OH Mosaic program. More guests are expected as well.

Proceeds from and donations to the RoadShow series will benefit TeachRock, the nonprofit Rock and Roll Forever Foundation’s national K-12 curriculum initiative. TeachRock provides teachers with no-cost interdisciplinary, arts-driven materials and lesson plans designed to keep students engaged and in school. TeachRock lesson plans are used by more than 30,000 registered teachers in all 50 states and offer distance learning materials too.

To register for the Little Steven TeachRock Roadshow visit TeachRock.org/Roadshow​. ​A donation to TeachRock is appreciated but not required to view.