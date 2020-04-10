Fox 8's "Cleveland Rocks: From Our Living Rooms" To Feature Michael Stanley, Others On Wednesday Night To Raise Money For COVID-19 Fund

The special one hour program will help raise funds and feature Alice Cooper and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, among others

April 10, 2020
Ben Fontana

Credit: JR Eaton/WNCX Cleveland

Fox 8, in collaboration with the Cleveland Foundation and nearly 50 corporate, civic and philanthropic partners, will present a special one-hour program "Cleveland Rocks: From Our Living Rooms" on Wednesday April 15 from 7-8 p.m.
 
The one-hour special will highlight musical artists performing from their homes to help raise money for the Greater Cleveland COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund, which to date has awarded more than $1.68 million dollars to 21 nonprofit organizations and groups serving Cuyahoga, Lake and Geauga counties.
 
Musical artists scheduled to perform or appear include Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Alice Cooper and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, as well as Jason Mraz, Ben Folds with the Contemporary Youth Orchestra, Cleveland's Own Michael Stanley, Eric Nolan of the O'Jay's, Maddie Finn and several other local favorites.
 
"Cleveland Rocks: From Our Living Rooms" will be presented with limited commercial interruption by Cross Country Mortgage.
 
The Greater Cleveland COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund is designed to complement the work of public health officials and expand local capacity among frontline nonprofit organizations in Cuyahoga, Lake and Geauga counties to address all aspects of the outbreak in Northeast Ohio as efficiently as possible. The partners plan to continue to make grants once a week through June, with the potential to extend grant opportunities as needed and as additional funding resources become available through new partners joining the effort. 
 
Visit ClevelandFoundation.org/Response to give to the Greater Cleveland COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund.
