You Can Order Movie Theater Popcorn From Cleveland Cinemas This Friday

(Cleveland, OH) Cleveland Cinemas locations may be temporarily closed but that does not mean that we are not committed to providing great movies and popcorn to Clevelanders. In addition to the curated line-up of films that are being offered in Cleveland Cinemas’ Virtual Screening Room, we will now be offering curbside concessions on Friday, May 15th at select locations.

“We know that some people have been missing our popcorn as much, if not more, than seeing movies on the big screen so we want to make sure that everyone is well-stocked with their favorite movie snacks,” says Jon Forman, President, Cleveland Cinemas. “We hope to be able to offer our curbside concessions on-going while we are temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 crisis.”

Patrons can order from the Cinema Store at clevelandcinemas.com between now and noon on Friday, May 15th and can then stop by their selected theatre on May 15th, that's this Friday, between 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM to pick up their concessions.

Patrons can select to have curbside concessions from the following locations:

Apollo Theatre (19 E. College St., Oberlin)

Capitol Theatre (1390 W. 65th St., Cleveland)

Cedar Lee Theatre (2163 Lee Rd., Cleveland Hts.)

Chagrin Cinemas (8200 E. Washington St., Chagrin)

The following items will be available:

Popcorn ($6) - A giant bag of popcorn* with enough for the whole family

- A giant bag of popcorn* with enough for the whole family Candy Combo ($10) - A giant bag of popcorn* and your choice of 2 movie candy favorites (choose from Twizzlers, Sour Patch Kids, Raisinets, Airhead Xtremes, M&M Plain or M&M Peanut)

- A giant bag of popcorn* and your choice of 2 movie candy favorites (choose from Twizzlers, Sour Patch Kids, Raisinets, Airhead Xtremes, M&M Plain or M&M Peanut) Beer Combo** ($14) - A giant bag of popcorn* and your choice of 2 beers (choose from Stella Artois, Great Lakes Dortmunder, Great Lakes Burning River or Fat Head's Headhunter)

- A giant bag of popcorn* and your choice of 2 beers (choose from Stella Artois, Great Lakes Dortmunder, Great Lakes Burning River or Fat Head's Headhunter) Movie Party Combo** ($18) - A giant bag of popcorn*, 2 movie candies (choose from Twizzlers, Sour Patch Kids, Raisinets, Airhead Xtremes, M&M Plain, M&M Peanut) and 2 beers (choose from Stella Artois, Great Lakes Dortmunder, Great Lakes Burning River or Fat Head's Headhunter)

*sorry, we can't supply the butter for curbside concession orders

**Not available at the Apollo Theatre. Proof of age required at time of pick-up. Additional beers may be ordered online as well for $4/ea

Films playing in the Cleveland Cinemas Virtual Screening Room as of May 15th are below. Virtual Screening Room titles are available for supporters of Cleveland Cinemas to watch at home online while our locations are closed with a portion of each ticket benefiting Cleveland Cinemas.

JOSE

UP FROM THE STREETS: NEW ORLEANS THE CITY OF MUSIC

PHOENIX, OREGON

NEW YORK INTERNATIONAL CHILDREN’S FILM FESTIVAL KID FLICKS 1 & 2

DRIVEWAYS

SAINT FRANCES

CRSHD

SPACESHIP EARTH

CAPITAL IN THE TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY

Visit clevelandcinemas.com for more information on these films or to purchase a virtual ticket.