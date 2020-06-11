Ohio Coronavirus News: Anyone Who Wants A Test Can Get One

Plenty of cornavirus news today in Ohio Governor Mike DeWine's daily press conference, including the announcement of more widespread testing availability.

➡NEW: Anyone who wants a #COVID19 test can now receive a test - even if you are low-risk or not showing symptoms. You can find our interactive map of testing locations here: https://t.co/lGm1TGvYqD — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) June 11, 2020

As reference in the above announcement, all Ohio residents, even if they are low-risk or non-symptomatic, can get a COVID-19 test.

See here for an interactive map of pop-up testing centers.

Additionally, Governor DeWine announced the resignation of Dr. Amy Acton, who led all recommendations over the past several months for Ohio's social distancing guidelines and shut down over the economy across the state.

Acton's actions saved potentially hundreds of thousands from contracting COVID-19.

Dr. Acton has told me that she felt that it was time for her to step down as @OHdeptofhealth. I have asked her to now serve as my Chief Health Advisor where she will continue to serve the people of Ohio in a meaningful way. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) June 11, 2020

DeWine announced that Acton will stay on his staff in a different role, as Chief Health Advisor, rather than the head of the Ohio Department of Health.