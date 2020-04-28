What Will Stay Closed In Ohio? Coronavirus Update - April 28th

April 28, 2020
Ben Fontana
Gianna Prestol loads groceries into a car at the Texas Roadhouse drive-up farmer s market in Milford, Ohio on Sunday, April 19, 2020.

Following Governor Mike DeWine's April 27th conference, here's the following rules and buisnesses that will stay closed for now:

THE RULES:

  • Require face coverings for employees and clients/customers at all times. 
  • Conduct daily health assessments by employers and employees (self-evaluation) to determine if “fit for duty.”
  • Maintain good hygiene at all times – hand washing, sanitizing and social distancing.
  • Clean and sanitize workplaces throughout workday and at the close of business or between shifts.
  • Limit capacity to meet social distancing guidelines. Establish maximum capacity at 50% of fire code and, use appointment setting where possible to limit congestion.

WHAT WILL OPEN

  • May 1st: all health procedures and operations that do not require overnight stay in a hospital, Veterinary and dental services
  • May 4th: general offices and manufacturing, distribution and construction companies but with proper guidelines
  • Certain retail, service and consumer businesses will be open starting May 12th

BUSINESSES THAT WILL STAY CLOSED FOR NOW

  • K-12 schools.
  • Restaurants and bars (Carry-out and delivery services are permitted)
  • Personal appearance/beauty services. (Includes hair salons, day spas, nail salons, barber shops, tattoo parlors, body piercing locations, tanning facilities, massage therapy locations and similar businesses)
  • Older adult day care services and senior centers.
  • Adult day support or vocational habilitation services in congregate settings.
  • Rooming and boarding houses, and workers’ camps.
  • Entertainment/recreation/gymnasium sites.
  • Includes, but is not limited to:
  • All places of public amusement, whether indoors or outdoors, such as:
  • Laser tag facilities, roller skating rinks, ice skating rinks, arcades, indoor miniature golf facilities, bowling alleys, indoor trampoline parks, indoor water parks, arcades, and adult and child skill or chance game facilities remain closed.
  • Gambling industries.
  • Auditoriums, stadiums, arenas.
  • Movie theaters, performance theaters, and concert and music halls
  • Public recreation centers and indoor sports facilities.
  • Parades, fairs, festivals and carnivals.
  • Amusement parks, theme parks, outdoor water parks, children’s play centers, playgrounds and funplexes. 
  • Aquariums, zoos, museums, historical sites and similar institutions.
  • Country clubs and social clubs.
  • Spectator sports, recreational sports tournaments and organized recreational sports leagues.
  • Health clubs, fitness centers, workout facilities, gyms and yoga studios.
  • Swimming pools, whether public or private, except swimming pools for single households.
  • Residential and day camps.
  • Campgrounds, including recreational camps and recreational vehicle (RV) parks.
  • Excludes people living in campground RVs with no other viable place of residence.
  • Excludes people living in cabins, mobile homes, or other fixed structures that are meant for single families and where preexisting residential activity already has been established. (E.g., for people who have part-time preestablished residences at campgrounds for the summer months.) 
