Raising Cane’s In Northeast Ohio Fundraising For Local Food Banks

Raising Cane’s Ohio is relaunching community fundraisers via their dine and donate program to help support local organizations that need funding for COVID19 initiatives or for community groups that need fundraising to keep vital services running that are affected by this pandemic. Fundraisers will be executed via drive-thru windows.

Raising Canes Ohio Marketing Director, Matt Salts commented, “To kickoff the re- launch of our community dine and donate fundraisers, Raising Canes Ohio has identified food banks across Ohio and Northern Kentucky as one of many vital needs that need support right now. We understand there are many other community organizations that need support and we invite these organizations to submit requests via the Community Request Portal at raisingcanes.com.”

Beginning Monday, April 13 until Thursday, April 16, all Northeast Ohio restaurants will be supporting food banks in the communities. Each day from 4pm to 11pm, 15 % of funds raised will go to support the following organizations:

Greater Cleveland Food Bank (for Greater Cleveland restaurants)

Akron Canton Regional Food Bank (for our Canton and Kent restaurants)

Mahoning Valley Second Harvest Food Bank (for our Boardman location)

Customers must mention the food bank fundraiser when ordering at the drive-thru.

“We’re grateful for Raising Cane’s and their support of the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank and local hunger-relief efforts,” said Dan Flowers, president and CEO of the Foodbank. “It’s community partnerships like these that really make a difference in the lives of our community members struggling with hunger. When we all come together to support one another, we can ensure no child, family or senior goes without a nourishing meal. As we navigate the COVID-19 crisis, community support is vital in our ability to continue providing food and other essential items to our neighbors in need.”

WHAT:

Raising Cane’s Ohio is restarting the Dine and Donate program for local food banks are asking other community organizations that need support to submit requests via our community request form at raisingcanes.com.

WHERE:

All 38 Raising Cane’s Ohio restaurants will be participating. A full list of Ohio Raising Cane’s locations can be found here.

WHEN:

Beginning Monday, April 13