Rock Hall Featuring Beatles And Stones Videos In Collection

While we're all stuck inside, the Rock Hall has made some archived footage of the Stones and Beatles available for the public to watch from home.

From Mick Jagger's 1988 induction of the Fab Four into the Hall of Fame to Ringo and Paul's 2015 performances, The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is featuring all Beatles and Rolling Stones videos in their collection online right now!

Kudos to the Rock Hall for making this inductee compilation available.

Check out the playlist on YouTube here, and happy viewing!