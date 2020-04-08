Rock Hall Featuring Beatles And Stones Videos In Collection

Watch all of their archived videos now

April 8, 2020
Ben Fontana
25th August 1967: Paul McCartney of the Beatles and Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones sit opposite each other on a train at Euston Station, waiting for departure to Bangor. (Photo by Victor Blackman/Express/Getty Images)

(Photo by Victor Blackman/Express/Getty Images)

Classic
Local
Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame News
Rock Hall
Stay Connected: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cancellations, News & More

While we're all stuck inside, the Rock Hall has made some archived footage of the Stones and Beatles available for the public to watch from home.

From Mick Jagger's 1988 induction of the Fab Four into the Hall of Fame to Ringo and Paul's 2015 performances, The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is featuring all Beatles and Rolling Stones videos in their collection online right now!

Kudos to the Rock Hall for making this inductee compilation available.

Check out the playlist on YouTube here, and happy viewing!

The Beatles
Rolling Stones
rock hall
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

