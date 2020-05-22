Rock Hall Expands NEO Sound Collection

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s Library & Archives is expanding its NEO Sound initiative and asking the community to keep an eye out for potential donations. The collection preserves Northeast Ohio rock & roll history through personal donations including self-recorded films and videos, photos, and other music memorabilia.

Of particular interest are:

Local musicians or venues hosting shows during quarantine

Northeast Ohio musicians

National acts featured at local venues

Major historical music events hosted locally

“Now more than ever, local musicians and music venues have amplified the power of music to bring people together and lift us up during a time when we need it the most, and this is a part of the story being told through our NEO Sound initiative,” said Andy Leach, Sr. Director Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Library & Archives. “Through the community and support from local music venues, NEO Sound continues to preserve our region’s rock & roll history and cultural heritage.”

Past donations to NEO Sound include film shot of Jimi Hendrix at Public Hall in 1968, photos of Peter Laughner in the 1970s, and flyers for shows by Death of Samantha in the 1980s, among others iconic items.

Call (216) 515-1956 or email library@rockhall.org to discuss your potential donation with our archivists.

Stay connected on rockhall.com and across the Rock Hall’s social channels on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. For more ways to explore the Rock Hall online, visit rockhall.com/explore-online.