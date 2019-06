Two out of three ain't bad, for Genesis fans, as Mike Rutherford joined Phil Collins on stage in Berlin, Germany. Mike + The Mechanics is the opening act for Phil's European leg of his "Still Not Dead Yet" tour. See for yourself below.

Video of Phil Collins & Mike Rutherford - Follow You Follow Me live Berlin 07.06.19

Since everyone's sitting down maybe they should have an extra chair around just in case Steve Hackett shows up.