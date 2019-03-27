Roxy Music: Rock Hall Reunites Four

Eno's not flying for a year, will miss inductions

March 27, 2019
Bill Louis

© Press Association

Categories: 
Music

Roxy Music may play at their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame. At least 4 members are confirmed to attend. That doesn't include original keyboardist  Brian Eno, who is not flying this year to reduce his carbon footprint.

Full story HERE

Curiously absent from the article was any mention of Bryan Ferry, who is touring solo this year. Other members remain "optimistic" of reuniting for a song or two.

Tags: 
Roxy Music
bryan ferry
Brian Eno
2019 Rock Hall Inductions