Roxy Music: Rock Hall Reunites Four
Eno's not flying for a year, will miss inductions
March 27, 2019
Roxy Music may play at their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame. At least 4 members are confirmed to attend. That doesn't include original keyboardist Brian Eno, who is not flying this year to reduce his carbon footprint.
Curiously absent from the article was any mention of Bryan Ferry, who is touring solo this year. Other members remain "optimistic" of reuniting for a song or two.