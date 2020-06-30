We're Playing Classic Rock Double Shots All Weekend Long

This 4th of July weekend, the fireworks are ON the air on WNCX!

Double shots from your favorite Classic Rockers begin Friday, July 3rd, starting at 3 pm.

Friday at 9 pm, we've got an hour of double shots from your favorite hair bands that were scheduled to play the stadium that night, Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison, and Joan Jett

Plus, as always, Saturday night is filled with high energy requests on Kenny Kidd's "All Request Saturday Night"!