We're Playing Classic Rock Double Shots All Weekend Long

Celebrate the holiday weekend with 'NCX!

June 30, 2020
Bill Louis
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 04: (L-R) Slim Jim Phantom, Rick Allen, Tommy Lee, Vivian Campbell, Joe Elliott, Bret Michaels, Phil Collen, Rick Savage, Rikki Rockett, C.C. DeVille, Nikki Sixx, Vince Neil, Mick Mars, and Bobby Dall speak during the pr

(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

This 4th of July weekend, the fireworks are ON the air on WNCX!

Double shots from your favorite Classic Rockers begin Friday, July 3rd, starting at 3 pm.

Friday at 9 pm, we've got an hour of double shots from your favorite hair bands that were scheduled to play the stadium that night, Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison, and Joan Jett

Plus, as always, Saturday night is filled with high energy requests on Kenny Kidd's "All Request Saturday Night"!

