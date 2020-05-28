4th Of July Fireworks Moved To September In Cleveland

After Labor Day get ready for some fireworks. Sure why not?

In another instance of "you don't see that everyday," Cleveland's 4th of July fireworks show on Lake Erie has been moved to September 19th.

Expect this decision to be re-visited.

Hard to figure why they didn't just cancel them.

So now, the 4th Of July fireworks and the huge crowds they bring will happen two days after the Browns home opener, which almost certainly will be played in an empty stadium.