Phil Collins: Baby Jesus Lookalike

They were both a part of Genesis

November 21, 2019
Bill Louis
Phil Collins

(Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Music

They couldn't have been switched at birth, Phil isn't over 2,000 years old. Close, but not quite. So, there's a church in Mexico that has the world's largest statue of Baby Jesus, and it looks as if the sculptor was listening to "A Trick Of The Tail" while he made it. 

Make a sign of the cross and click HERE to read more

There's a tendency to deify those that we admire, but this seems to take it a bit too far!

Tags: 
Phil Collins
baby Jesus
Genesis

Recent Podcast Audio
Slats Goes Barking In Berea With Kareem Hunt and Sheldon Richardson WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Joel Bitonio and Chris Hubbard WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Olivier Vernon and Charley Hughlett WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking In Berea With Jimmy Donovan And Rashard Higgins WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking In Berea With Eric Kush And Doug Dieken WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking In Berea With Joel Bitonio And Chris Hubbard WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes