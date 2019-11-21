Phil Collins: Baby Jesus Lookalike

They couldn't have been switched at birth, Phil isn't over 2,000 years old. Close, but not quite. So, there's a church in Mexico that has the world's largest statue of Baby Jesus, and it looks as if the sculptor was listening to "A Trick Of The Tail" while he made it.

I share with you a Phil Collins baby Jesus Statue... pic.twitter.com/rssDD7rtca — Dale (@pghsportskipper) November 20, 2019

Make a sign of the cross and click HERE to read more

There's a tendency to deify those that we admire, but this seems to take it a bit too far!