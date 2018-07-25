Why Is This On An Aussie Stamp?

Putting AC/DC album covers on Australian stamps seemed like a good idea. At first. But as always the devil is in the details. The plan was to use the covers of albums released downunder, but when they came out there were the American covers for High Voltage and Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap.

To add insult to injury they used the cover of Jailbreak '74, which wasn't even released in Australia.