2 AC/DC Members In Recording Stuio

This is getting interesting, not only have AC/DC members been seen in Vancouver, they were pictured in the recording studio where they recorded their last few albums. But are they members or ex-members? Drummer Phil Rudd and singer Brian Johnson appear in the break room of the studio in the picture.

See it HERE

Neither Rudd or Johnson took part in the last tour which begs the question, is this a new project or a reunion? Also, I thought Axl Rose was in town too. Stay tuned!