New AC/DC With Brian Johnson

What happens in Vancouver doesn't stay in Vancouver, that's what AC/DC has found out after their visits to a recording studio there last year. Their longtime recording engineer confirmed that they were indeed recording something new that may see the light of day in the not so distant future.

It might well be a reunion of sorts as vocalist Brian Johnson, drummer Jeff Rudd, and bassist Cliff Williams all participated.

Adding previously recorded guitar tracks from the late Malcom Young makes this a truly unique project.

Axl Rose was at the studio also, but it seems now that may have only been for moral support, if that's possible.