Why Is AXL/DC in Vancouver?

Axl & AC/DC members were spotted in city where they last recorded the last AC/DC album is leading to speculation that a studio album with Axl on vocals could be in the future. Axl has some time off from Guns N' Roses, and he's in Vancouver along with Phil Rudd and Steve Young, so there may be something to this.

Full story HERE

A one off concert tour is one thing, but actually doing a studio album kind of makes Axl a member of AC/DC, doesn't it?