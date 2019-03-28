$14K Letter From Bon Scott

It really is a long way to the top if you want to rock n roll, according to a letter written by Bon Scott to his girlfriend during AC/DC's 1978 tour. The letter fetched $14,000 in a recent auction. In it he gives her a real look at life on the road of a band struggling to make it big. Life's kind of hard when you end up owing the band money on payday!

More than just a little surprising is that it was bought by the Western Australian government. Even though it's an interesting look into the life of a famous former resident, someone has got to be asking if $14K could have been better spent.