The KISS Kruise set sail with Ace Frehley and Bruce Kulick on board. When it was showtime they were on stage too. Fans ate up "2000 Man", and "New York Groove".

Video of KISS - 2000 Man (with Ace Frehley), (KISS Kruise 2018)

Video of KISS - New York Groove (with Ace Frehley), (KISS Kruise 2018)

Hopefully someone gave Ace directions how to get to the Q on March 17th. If he walks out on the stage that night there's no guarantee that the roof of the Q will be able to stay in place.