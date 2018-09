If you don't have a BFF Ace will be your BM, for a price. Ace Frehley of Kiss is offering wedding packages at the Las Vegas KISS Rock n Roll Chapel and Miniture Golf Course. For 6 grand he'll be your best man, or walk the bride down the aisle.

This is available to those that just want to renew their vows, or just about anyone else that has 6 grand to blow.