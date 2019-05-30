Ace: Add Me, Sell Tickets

Ace Frehley has an idea for KISS, put me in the band and you'll sell more tickets. He went out of his way to point out that KISS didn't come close to a sell out at their recent show at Madison Square Garden. In fact tickets are moving slower than expected for their "End Of The Road" tour, and Ace is sure that fans want to see him.

Ace claims he just wants to give fans the biggest bang for their buck, and for how many bucks KISS charges, he might just have a point there.

