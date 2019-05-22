Adam Lambert Won't Record With Queen

Adam Lambert won't be recording with Queen any time in the near future, and probably not at all. He says that he loves performing Queen's classics on stage, but he also correctly percieves that Freddie Mercury was the dominant creative force of the band in the studio, and he can't fill those shoes.

Full story HERE

He still makes his own music, and has a new album, which satisfies his creative urges. The Queen gig seems to be something he enjoys on a different level, and the cash isn't bad either!