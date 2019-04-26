Aerosmith: Drummer Hurt, Missing Shows

It's been all quiet on the Aerosmith front lately, until now. Drummer Joey Kramer will miss at least 2 shows during their latest residency at the MGM Las Vegas. It's being described by band management as a "minor accident", but without more information you have to wonder how "minor", and what constitutes an "accident".

From @Aerosmith management: “@joeykramer had a minor accident and is totally fine, but he hurt his shoulder in the process so he won’t be playing tomorrow.” Tomorrow meaning Friday @ParkTheaterLV. No other information at this time. — John Katsilometes (@johnnykats) April 25, 2019

It wasn't too long ago that the headlines were filled with stories of Steven Tyler and Joe Perry bickering, while other band members caught fire, and got into car accidents. Hopefully this isn't a return to the headlines for this great band.