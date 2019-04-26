Aerosmith: Drummer Hurt, Missing Shows

No details on exactly what happened

It's been all quiet on the Aerosmith front lately, until now. Drummer Joey Kramer will miss at least 2 shows during their latest residency at the MGM Las Vegas. It's being described by band management as a "minor accident", but without more information you have to wonder how "minor", and what constitutes an "accident". 

It wasn't too long ago that the headlines were filled with stories of Steven Tyler and Joe Perry bickering, while other band members caught fire, and got into car accidents. Hopefully this isn't a return to the headlines for this great band.

