Joe Perry Cancels Solo Tour

Joe Perry collapsed after a recent performance with Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden. This is just the latest in a series of health issues that has forced him to take the rest of the year off. The 10 date tour reunited Joe with Brad Whitford of Aerosmith, with Gary Cherone of Extreme on vocals.

His doctor said he should take the rest of the year off, and this would be a really good time for him to take heed.