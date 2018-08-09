Amazing Aerosmith Artifact Found

Their 1st van found on Massachusetts farm

August 9, 2018
Bill Louis

© Anthony Behar

The first van Aerosmith used for gigs was found on a property in Massachusetts. The amazing find was part of a farm that was bought from a person that used to work for the band. "American Pickers" found the van in Chesterfield, about 100 miles west of Boston, and quickly plunked down $25,000 for it.

From this humble beginning vehicle Aerosmith started on a road that would lead to limos.

