Amazing Aerosmith Artifact Found

The first van Aerosmith used for gigs was found on a property in Massachusetts. The amazing find was part of a farm that was bought from a person that used to work for the band. "American Pickers" found the van in Chesterfield, about 100 miles west of Boston, and quickly plunked down $25,000 for it.

@Aerosmith Saw @americanpickers Last night discovering this hidden treasure from the Greatest Rock Band ! Really Cool -AMERICAN HISTORY now in the right hands ! Excited to see what the do with it. Hope Aerosmith tell share some stories around it on the follow up. pic.twitter.com/RkTe1F1tUd — KCONZ (@KConz20) July 31, 2018

From this humble beginning vehicle Aerosmith started on a road that would lead to limos.