Steven Tyler Married His Son

For $200K Steven Tyler will conduct your marriage ceremony, which he just did for his son (minus the fee I would hope). He paid $80 to some online source to obtain the license, and he's apparently looking to recover his investment big time.

Tyler joins Ace Frehley, & Mick Fleetwood in the minister buisness. But he's the only one that can sing a legitimate "Walk This Way" as the bride walks down the aisle.