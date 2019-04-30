Alan Parsons Looks Back

Being credited on "Abbey Road" & "Dark Side Of The Moon" earns a special kind of cred. Alan Parsons can claim that, along with helping Ambrosia and Al Stewart and more to some of their best work. All that and a hit filled career with his "Project" makes an interview with the man a far ranging and compelling read.

I didn't know that he is an amature magician. I'll bet he wished he could make some of the oversized egos that he had to deal with magically disappear!