Alice Goes Into The Garage

The Detroit sound is all about attitude, that's why Alice Cooper chose bands from his hometown to pay tribute to on his new 6 song EP "Breadcrumbs".With songs from MC5, Suzie Quatro, Mitch Ryder, and some vintage Bob Seger this release is seething with Detroit muscle. It's in stores September 6th.

New EP "The Breadcrumbs" coming 9/13/2019

6 brand new recordings.

Only 20K copies worldwide.

Pre-order: https://t.co/CAUQ9LqfjU pic.twitter.com/1bF5fU44pI — Alice Cooper (@alicecooper) July 19, 2019

Why go through all the trouble of putting out a full length album when you can keep fans happy by just throwing them some breadcrumbs?