Alice Goes Into The Garage

Pays tribute to hometown rockers on new EP

July 22, 2019
Bill Louis

Adam Bettcher / Stringer

Categories: 
Music

The Detroit sound is all about attitude, that's why Alice Cooper chose bands from his hometown to pay tribute to on his new 6 song EP "Breadcrumbs".With songs from MC5, Suzie Quatro, Mitch Ryder, and some vintage Bob Seger this release is seething with Detroit muscle. It's in stores September 6th.

Full story HERE

Why go through all the trouble of putting out a full length album when you can keep fans happy by just throwing them some breadcrumbs?

Tags: 
Alice Cooper
breadcrumbs
mitch ryder
mc5
Bob Seger