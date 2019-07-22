Alice Goes Into The Garage
Pays tribute to hometown rockers on new EP
July 22, 2019
The Detroit sound is all about attitude, that's why Alice Cooper chose bands from his hometown to pay tribute to on his new 6 song EP "Breadcrumbs".With songs from MC5, Suzie Quatro, Mitch Ryder, and some vintage Bob Seger this release is seething with Detroit muscle. It's in stores September 6th.
New EP "The Breadcrumbs" coming 9/13/2019— Alice Cooper (@alicecooper) July 19, 2019
6 brand new recordings.
Only 20K copies worldwide.
Why go through all the trouble of putting out a full length album when you can keep fans happy by just throwing them some breadcrumbs?