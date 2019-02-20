Alice: Biopic Me!

His life is like a movie, a horror movie! That's why Alice Cooper thinks he would be the ideal subject of a movie biography. It might be hard to pick a story line. From his outrageous stage shows, to his beating drugs and alcohol, to his 43 year marriage, Alice defies simple categorization. He does have an actor in mind to play him though, his friend and band mate Johnny Depp.

His sense of humor has survived the ages. He's calling his upcoming tour "Ol' Black Eyes Is Back"