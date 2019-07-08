Alice Cooper Setlist
Ol Black Eyes is back Sunday at Nautica
July 8, 2019
*Spoiler Alert* Here's what you're going to hear on Sunday as Alice Cooper invades Jacob's Pavillion at Nautica. All the classics, plus some songs he hasn't done in years, plus a new eye popping stage show, all adds up to a fine night on the river.
Below is the setlist from the July 4th show in Connecticut.
- Feed My Frankenstein
- No More Mr. Nice Guy
- Bed of Nails (first time live since June 9, 2004)
- Raped and Freezin' (first time live since March 19, 2008)
- Fallen in Love
- Muscle of Love
- I'm Eighteen
- Billion Dollar Babies
- Poison
- Guitar Solo (Nita Strauss)
- Roses on White Lace (first time live since May 6, 1988)
- My Stars (first time live since April 8, 1974)
- Devil's Food (band vocals only)
- Black Widow Jam ("Black Juju" bass parts… more )
- Steven
- Dead Babies
- I Love the Dead (band vocals only)
- Escape
- Teenage Frankenstein (first time live since November 9, 2001)
Encore:
- Under My Wheels
- School's Out (with Dennis Dunaway) (with snippets of "Another… more )
When Cooper says that He's looking forward to the new show "like Christmas morning" shows he's deep down he's still 18, and he still likes it.