Alice Cooper Setlist

*Spoiler Alert* Here's what you're going to hear on Sunday as Alice Cooper invades Jacob's Pavillion at Nautica. All the classics, plus some songs he hasn't done in years, plus a new eye popping stage show, all adds up to a fine night on the river.

Below is the setlist from the July 4th show in Connecticut.

Feed My Frankenstein

No More Mr. Nice Guy

Bed of Nails (first time live since June 9, 2004)

Raped and Freezin' (first time live since March 19, 2008)

Fallen in Love

Muscle of Love

I'm Eighteen

Billion Dollar Babies

Poison

Guitar Solo (Nita Strauss)

Roses on White Lace (first time live since May 6, 1988)

My Stars (first time live since April 8, 1974)

Devil's Food (band vocals only)

Black Widow Jam ("Black Juju" bass parts… more )

Steven

Dead Babies

I Love the Dead (band vocals only)

Escape

Teenage Frankenstein (first time live since November 9, 2001)

Encore:

Under My Wheels

School's Out (with Dennis Dunaway) (with snippets of "Another… more )

When Cooper says that He's looking forward to the new show "like Christmas morning" shows he's deep down he's still 18, and he still likes it.