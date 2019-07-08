Alice Cooper Setlist

Ol Black Eyes is back Sunday at Nautica

July 8, 2019
*Spoiler Alert* Here's what you're going to hear on Sunday as Alice Cooper invades Jacob's Pavillion at Nautica. All the classics, plus some songs he hasn't done in years, plus a new eye popping stage show, all adds up to a fine night on the river.

Below is the setlist from the July 4th show in Connecticut.

  • Feed My Frankenstein
  • No More Mr. Nice Guy
  • Bed of Nails (first time live since June 9, 2004)
  • Raped and Freezin' (first time live since March 19, 2008)
  • Fallen in Love
  • Muscle of Love
  • I'm Eighteen
  • Billion Dollar Babies
  • Poison
  • Guitar Solo (Nita Strauss)
  • Roses on White Lace (first time live since May 6, 1988)
  • My Stars (first time live since April 8, 1974)
  • Devil's Food (band vocals only)
  • Black Widow Jam ("Black Juju" bass parts… more )
  • Steven
  • Dead Babies
  • I Love the Dead (band vocals only)
  • Escape
  • Teenage Frankenstein (first time live since November 9, 2001)

Encore:

  • Under My Wheels
  • School's Out (with Dennis Dunaway) (with snippets of "Another… more )

Moret HERE

When Cooper says that He's looking forward to the new show "like Christmas morning" shows he's deep down he's still 18, and he still likes it.

 

